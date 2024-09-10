Maverick Protocol 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.62 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.99 million and $4.62 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,378,357 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 379,378,357.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.19283558 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,786,072.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

