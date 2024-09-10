Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.62% of AptarGroup worth $151,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6,677.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

ATR opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $153.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $151,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $151,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,782 shares of company stock worth $6,603,941. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.