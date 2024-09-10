Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,853,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

