Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,773 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,180,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FCNCA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,900.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,921.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,742.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

