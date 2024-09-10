Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 205,411.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $977,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.