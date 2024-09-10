Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $182.04 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,096 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 0.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of CME Group worth $182,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average is $207.54.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.