Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $49.04 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,043,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ITT by 71.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

ITT Stock Up 1.5 %

ITT stock opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. ITT’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.