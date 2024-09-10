Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $9.87 Million in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 672,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,508,000 after acquiring an additional 346,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after buying an additional 707,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 338,497 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth $20,894,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MBC opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

