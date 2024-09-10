Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,519 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,519 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $327,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $515.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.03 and its 200 day moving average is $449.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $521.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

