Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,809 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.91% of FedEx worth $672,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $283.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average is $272.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

