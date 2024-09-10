Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,544 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $33,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

