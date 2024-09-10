McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $342.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.57. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

