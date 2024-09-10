Mercury General Co. (MCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Mercury General Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

