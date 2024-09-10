Metahero (HERO) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $791,620.76 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001478 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

