MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $146.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

