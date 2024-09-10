Midwich Group plc (MIDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIDW opened at GBX 303.43 ($3.97) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 303.43 ($3.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 451 ($5.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The firm has a market cap of £311.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,148.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.11) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

