MiL.k Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $78.89 million and $1.57 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,926,686 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

