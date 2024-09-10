Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MLSS stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.08.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
