MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.13. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MIND Technology in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

