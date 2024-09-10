Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 686693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVO

Mission Produce Trading Up 20.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $911.19 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 202.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 143,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.