Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys New Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 601,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $20,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Vaxart Price Performance

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 114.19% and a negative net margin of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

