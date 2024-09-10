Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $2.13 Million Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,650 shares during the quarter. ORIC Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.12. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.