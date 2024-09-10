Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.33% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VNDA opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 million, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

