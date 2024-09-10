Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New $859,000 Investment in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.23% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 66.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 409.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,019.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock worth $74,698. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

