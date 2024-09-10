Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $912.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $836.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $854.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.08. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

