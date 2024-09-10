Moon Tropica (CAH) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $97,867.22 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moon Tropica has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for $8.29 or 0.00014610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 8.44361822 USD and is up 9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,332.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

