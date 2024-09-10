National Bankshares Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.50.

TSE:ATD opened at C$77.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$68.93 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The stock has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

