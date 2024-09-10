National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £143.92 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,028 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £143.92 ($188.20).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £146.25 ($191.25).
- On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew bought 271 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,320.61).
- On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £158.27 ($206.97).
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.66), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,301,376.33).
LON NG traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,035.50 ($13.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,935 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The company has a market capitalization of £50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,853.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 967.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 994.73.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
