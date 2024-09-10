Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.30 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.73). Approximately 1,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.72).

Nationwide Building Society Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,518.65. The company has a market capitalization of £12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

