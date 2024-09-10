Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,291.21

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,291.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00074493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007122 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.38 or 0.34994910 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

