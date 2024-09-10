NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.70

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.70 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 1,556 ($20.35), with a volume of 163056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,571.87 ($20.56).
NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,627.35. The company has a market capitalization of £719.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3,525.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48.
NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 16,136.36%.
About NB Private Equity Partners
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
