NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $332,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

