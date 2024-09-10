Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,906.93

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $3,906.93 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

