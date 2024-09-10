New Street Research Upgrades Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY) to Hold

Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Swisscom Stock Performance
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
