NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXRT. JMP Securities increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

