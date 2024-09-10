NFT 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.99 or 0.99960045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

