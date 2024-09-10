NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,009 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 12.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 149,149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 965,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

