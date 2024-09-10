Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.93 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.