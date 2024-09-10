Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of OVBC opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
