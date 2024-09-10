Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Down 1.2%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$97.99 and last traded at C$98.80. 5,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 price objective on Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

