ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,690 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

