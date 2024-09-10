Optical Cable (OCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

Shares of OCC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

