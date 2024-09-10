Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $175.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Oracle stock traded up $19.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.26. 8,294,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

