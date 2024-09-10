Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $30.16

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $30.16 or 0.00053017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $633.43 million and $102.19 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 29.52843584 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $114,809,698.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

