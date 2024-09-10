Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.0827 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82.69 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,409,664,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.