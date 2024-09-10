Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

OESX stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

