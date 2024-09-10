Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $315,900.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,941,808 shares in the company, valued at $476,572,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.66. 744,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $287.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

