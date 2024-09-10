PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

