Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of PPTA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $556.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.28. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.70.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 37.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.