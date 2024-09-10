PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.00

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.49), with a volume of 593472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.15 ($0.49).

PetroTal Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £341.91 million, a PE ratio of 345.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. PetroTal’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

